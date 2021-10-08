WATCH: ENHYPEN bring bundles of youthfulness and charm in ‘Tamed-Dashed’ MV teaser

On October 7, ENHYPEN unveiled a short yet impactful MV teaser for ‘Tamed-Dashed’ and we cannot stop watching their amazing chemistry! The video that starts with the members having a good time, such as playing in the water and hitting the waves with their whole bodies in the blue sea, catches the eye with a refreshing and cool feeling just by looking at it. Then, the members wearing matching uniforms play rugby on the sandy beach, sprinting forward or bumping into each other, exuding a sporty and powerful feeling. The appearance of the members in neat shirts, rather than uniforms, crossed in the middle, raising curiosity about the story the music video will contain.

ENHYPEN posted a preview video of the first full album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' scheduled to be released on the 12th on the official social media handles at 8:30 pm IST on October 5th. The preview video captures attention by combining three versions of the concept film, 'SCYLLA', 'CHARYBDIS', and 'ODYSSEUS', which were previously released into one.

The preview video starts with the first track 'Intro: Whiteout', which was released through the intro track video, and 'Upper Side Dreamin', an electro funk genre song that combines old school and modern feel, disco and tech house. It leads to 'Go Big or Go Home', an EDM genre that combines , and 'I didn't know' where you can see ENHYPEN's mature appearance as an acoustic easy-listening song. 'Blockbuster (like an action movie) feat. Yeonjun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER', 'Attention, please!' of the 1990s alternative rock genre, and 'Interlude: Question', which decorates the end of the album, the preview video ends with the title song 'Tamed-Dashed'. 'Tamed-Dashed', which poses a question about the dilemma of choice, "Whether to be 'tamed' by lust or 'dashed' from lust, is a new wave genre song with a 1980s sensibility. The lyrics of “Summer just run” were released, raising expectations and curiosity about the story the boys in a dilemma will tell.

ENHYPEN closes the 'BORDER' series, which has been continued since their debut, and starts a new 'DIMENSION' series. The first album in the series, 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA', tells the story of boys entering a hyper-dimensional and multidimensional world where values ​​collide after their debut, falling into a dilemma when they first know their desires, but do not stop and move forward.

