WATCH: ENHYPEN embark on a journey in mysterious concept spoiler for ‘MANIFESTO: DAY 1’

On June 16, ENHYPEN uploaded a concept spoiler video for the 3rd mini album 'MANIFESTO: DAY 1' on the official YouTube channel of HYBE Labels. The concept spoiler video is a content that implies the three concepts of this album, leaving a strong impression on the viewers despite the short duration of 9 seconds.

The image of him freely roaming among the crowd in black suits while riding a bicycle, engraving the word 'REAL' on the wall, stepping on a can that fell on the floor, and entering the building wearing a hoodie hat, like a panorama. In particular, the phrase 'DON'T JUDGE ME', which was written on a sticker in the promotional calendar released on June 14th, appeared in this concept spoiler video, raising questions about the hidden meaning of this phrase.

Following the concept spoiler video, ENHYPEN will unveil the three concept mood boards, concept photos, concept film teasers, and the main story sequentially from June 17th to the 24th. As this is their first comeback in about six months, they plan to fill the comeback week with rich content and communicate with global fans. ENHYPEN’s new album 'MANIFESTO: DAY 1' will be released simultaneously worldwide at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on July 4.

ENHYPEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between CJ ENM and HYBE Corporation, through the 2020 survival competition show ‘I-Land’. The group is composed of seven members: Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki. They debuted on November 30, 2020, with the extended play (EP) ‘Border: Day One’.

