WATCH: ENHYPEN engage fans in the ‘Selfie cam ver.’ of the dreamy track ‘Polaroid Love’

On January 19, ENHYPEN surprised fans with the ‘Selfie cam ver.’ of ‘Polaroid Love’ and each member looked and sounded amazing! The dreamy and melodic song has a very special place in ENGENES (ENHYPEN’s fandom), as it was made as a gift for them. ‘Polaroid Love’ was unveiled for the first time very surprisingly,in a live in the encore at the ENHYPEN’s show ‘EN-CONNECT : COMPANION’ on November 19, 2021.

The show worked as an in-person as well as live-streamed online fan meeting. Before the song was set to be released on ‘DIMENSION: ANSWER’ album, ENHYPEN gave a small spoiler during their V Live telling about the soon-to-be official release.

'DIMENSION: ANSWER' recorded weekly sales of 118,000 copies on the Oricon Weekly Album Chart, taking 1st place. Upon release, the album also topped the Oricon Daily Album Chart with sales of 98,841 copies. Their second mini-album 'BORDER: CARNIVAL' released in April of 2021 and 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA, ENHYPEN’s' 1st full-length album. As soon as it was released, it was reported that it was ranked number one on the weekly album chart.

ENHYPEN is gaining popularity in Japan, taking the 2nd place in the rookie ranking in the 'Sales by Artist' category among the recently announced 'Oricon Annual Ranking 2021'. Not only the Oricon index, but also the K-pop radar based on global counts showed significant results. ENHYPEN came back with 'Blessed-Cursed' MV recording about 13.56 million views during the 3rd week of K-pop radar counting period. After that, they topped for the first time.

