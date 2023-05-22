Watch: ENHYPEN makes comeback with bewitching, dark and seductive music video for Bite Me

Get enchanted by ENHYPEN's mesmerizing comeback as they unveil their bewitching music video for Bite Me. Delve into the alluring world created by the talented group as they explore darker and edgier themes. Brace yourself for a captivating journey that will leave you craving for more.

Dive into the darkness: Exploring ENHYPEN's Bite Me music video

On May 22, ENHYPEN unveiled their fourth mini album titled 'DARK BLOOD', accompanied by the release of the music video for the title track. The title track, 'Bite Me', is a mesmerizing pop song with a minimalist style that highlights ENHYPEN's captivating vocal abilities. With its addictive melodies, the song narrates the tale of a young boy who reunites with his destined companion and discovers the deep connection they share, symbolized by their intertwined blood. The music video is a visual feast that combines haunting aesthetics, powerful choreography, and an intriguing storyline. Immerse yourself in the dark ambiance of the music video as the members deliver mesmerizing performances.

Unveiling the seductive charms: ENHYPEN's comeback transformation

With Bite Me, ENHYPEN showcases a new side of their artistry, embracing a darker and more mature image. Witness the group's growth as they confidently portray the seductive and captivating nature of the song. From their mesmerizing vocals to their impeccable dance moves, ENHYPEN proves their versatility and ability to captivate audiences.

More about ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN, the youngest boy group under HYBE LABELS, made its debut with immense global support. The group was created through the survival reality show I-LAND, which aired in 2020. They made their official debut in November 2020 with their mini-album 'Border: Day One'. Since their debut, ENHYPEN gained a significant international following and released several successful albums, including Border: Carnival and Dusk-Dawn. The group's music and performances are known for being of diverse genres and excellent storytelling elements. ENHYPEN's music encompasses a wide range of genres, including pop, hip-hop, R&B, and EDM, allowing them to showcase their versatility and captivate listeners with their compelling melodies and powerful vocals. They often incorporate storytelling elements in their music and performances, creating immersive experiences for their fans.

Beyond their musical endeavors, ENHYPEN actively engages with their fans, known as ENGENEs, through various online platforms and fan events. The group's social media presence allows fans to connect with them on a personal level and participate in their journey as they navigate the challenges and triumphs of the K-pop industry. With their remarkable talent, dedication, and global appeal, ENHYPEN continues to leave an indelible mark on the K-pop scene. They have achieved notable milestones and received recognition through awards, chart-topping hits, and sold-out concerts.

