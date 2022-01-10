WATCH: ENHYPEN members are the epitome of rebellion in the 2000’s inspired ‘Blessed-Cursed’ MV

On January 10, HYBE Labels unveiled a new MV for ENHYPEN’s ‘Blessed-Cursed’ track and we are obsessed with their chic looks and hypnotising choreography. The MV begins with a vintage looking scene as the members celebrate the ringing in of the new millennium in a lit up city. As soon as 2000 rolls in, their energy shifts and they transform into the early 2000s fashion icons as they sing about being shamelessly themselves and will not let the world turn them into ‘yes men’.

All the members played a crucial part but Jay, Jake and Sunghoon stood out the most! The simple sets had a lot of impact with the beautiful visuals of the members as well as the well used camera angles.

In the previous album, 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA', which opened the 'DIMENSION' series, ENHYPEN sang the emotions of being in a dilemma where it is not easy to decide which desire to pursue as it is connected with various 'desires' in a complex world.

The title song of the new album is 'Blessed-Cursed', a hybrid hip-hop genre that combines hip-hop and 1970s hard rock genres. Realizing that the conditions surrounding them and the order of the world are cursed rather than blessed, they no longer imprison themselves in the thoughts of whether these are blessings or curses, and will take care of their own lives with no meddling from the rest of the world.

In this album, 3 songs were added to the 8 songs included in the 1st regular album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA'. In addition to the title song 'Blessed-Cursed', 'Polaroid Love', a pop R&B genre in which boys who are accustomed to love, once again recall the feeling of love when they see certain Polaroid photos. 'Outro: Day 2' is a story in which boys on the second day discover an empty space in their diary or schedule and realize that they need to fill this space on their own.

