WATCH: ENHYPEN members bring the heat in ‘Future Perfect (Pass the Mic)’ MV

On July 4, HYBE Labels released the new MV for ‘Future Perfect (Pass the Mic)' and they’ve brought the fans something new with the hip-hop mixed in with pop style track as they sing about thriving on the pressure they receive and they’ll do anything to do it as a team. The choreography was amazing too and it seems as though they continued the supernaturals story in the MV as well and it adds flair to the song.

ENHYPEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between CJ ENM and HYBE Labels, through the 2020 survival competition show ‘I-Land’. The group is composed of seven members: Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki. They debuted on November 30, 2020, with the extended play (EP) ‘Border: Day One’.

Their second extended play, ‘Border: Carnival’, debuted at number one on the Oricon Albums Chart, the group's first chart-topper in Japan, with over 83,000 copies sold. On May 25, ‘Border: Carnival’ debuted at number 18 on the US Billboard 200 chart. It also debuted at number nine in World Albums, number four in Top Album Sales, number four in Top Current Album Sales, and number six in Tastemaker Albums.

In addition, ENHYPEN made their first appearance at number 18 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart, and ‘Drunk-Dazed’ entered at number three in World Digital Song Sales.

On January 8, 2022, it was revealed that pre-orders for ‘Dimension: Answer’ had surpassed 630,000 copies. On January 19, the group received their seventh music show win on MBC M's Show Champion with ‘Blessed-Cursed’, followed by a win on Music Bank on January 21. The track became the group's first song to peak at number one on Gaon Download Chart, while the album peaked at number one on both the Gaon Album Chart and Oricon Albums Chart, making it ENHYPEN’s third consecutive album to top the Japanese charts.

It was announced on January 20 that the group earned the most entries of all acts on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs Weekly, with six songs.

