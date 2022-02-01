WATCH: ENHYPEN members learn traditional Korean values and manners in ‘DDUDDU School’ teaser

On February 1, HYBE Label unveiled a short teaser for ENHYPEN’s upcoming variety segment ‘DDUDDU School’ where they learn the traditional Korean values and manners with respected teachers. The members look like young K-Drama princes in light coloured hanboks and simple hairstyles.

ENHYPEN also posted a video of Lunar New Year greetings to fans on the official SNS channel at 12:00 pm on February 1st. The members, who are neatly dressed in various hanboks, said, "We hope you are having a happy Lunar New Year holiday. It's a long holiday, but I hope you have a good time meeting familiar faces you haven't seen in the past. I hope that you will rest and create warm memories."

According to the latest chart (as of January 29) released by Billboard on January 25th, ENHYPEN released the regular 1st album on the 10th. The zip repackage album 'DIMENSION: ANSWER' ranked 14th on the 'Billboard 200'. With this, ENHYPEN follows the second mini album 'BORDER: CARNIVAL', which debuted on the Billboard (No. 18), and the regular 1st album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA,' which reached 11th and broke their own record. Up to this album, three consecutive albums were listed on the main album chart.

In addition, 'Dimension: Answer' ranked 1st in 'World Album', 2nd in 'Top Album Sales', 2nd in 'Top Current Album Sales', 79th and the title song 'Blessed-Cursed' ranked 14th on 'World Digital Song Sales' and 15th on 'Lyric Find Global'.

ENHYPEN entered the 13th place in the 'Artist 100', which measures the influence and recognition of an artist by comprehensively quantifying music and album sales, streaming, radio broadcast scores, and social media activities, confirming its hot popularity.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.