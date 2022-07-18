WATCH: ENHYPEN members look bright and youthful in ‘ParadoXXX Invasion’ MV teaser

On July 18th, ENHYPEN released the first music video teaser for the follow-up song 'ParadoXXX Invasion' on the YouTube channel of HYBE Labels. In the video, member Jay breaks the silence and vigorously kicks the door out.The members performed a part of the groovy follow-up song performance in line with Jay's 'We're back' voice.

This song is mainly based on the old school hip-hop sound that was popular in the early 2000s.The cool lyrics in the lyrics are impressive to the adults who consider teenagers to be immature, saying, "We collide and collide in a world full of contradictions" and "We are free and illogical is logic." Meanwhile, ENHYPEN will release the second music video teaser for the follow-up song on July 20th, and the MV on July 21st.

ENHYPEN climbed to the top of the Hanteo Chart in the third week of July. The first place on the weekly certification chart last week was ENHYPEN 'MANIFESTO: DAY 1'. ENHYPEN proved to be a 'global hot icon' by ranking first on the weekly certification chart two weeks after the release of the new album.

According to Hanteo Chart, an album sales aggregation site on the 11th, ENHYPEN’s 3rd mini album 'MANIFESTO: DAY 1', released on the 4th, sold a total of 1,241,112 copies during the first week of its release (July 4-10). With this, ENHYPEN ranked two albums in the 'million-seller' list in the shortest time since her debut.The group sold a total of 768,603 copies on the day of the album's release, and immediately achieved the 'Half Million Seller'.

Meanwhile, 'MANIFESTO: DAY 1' topped the world-wide iTunes 'Top Album' chart and the 'Top Album' chart in 17 countries/regions around the world. The title song 'Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)' topped the real-time and daily charts of Line Music, Japan's largest music site, and topped the daily charts of Bugs, a major domestic music site, for five consecutive days.

