Watch: ENHYPEN summon their inner demons in ‘Tamed-Dashed’ music video

ENHYPEN has dealt its card and it’s a stronger one this time. The seven-member boy group released its first full length album ‘DIMENSION: DILEMMA’ on October 12 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) along with an enthralling music video for the title track ‘Tamed-Dashed’.

Beginning with a lone Ni-Ki reaching for a ball, Jungwon and Jay toss it between themselves, swaying to the music of their own singing. Joined by Sunghoon followed by Sunoo, Jake and Heesung, the group gathers dressed in their school’s uniform. The instrumental overdose that is home to the tracks of ENHYPEN is accompanied by their well known synchronised choreography.

The title track boasts of a new wave genre with guitar and synthesizer sounds that are based on the vibes of the 1980s. The song is produced by HYBE LABELS’ Bang Si Hyuk aka Hitman Bang, Wonderkid along with a handful of other producers. Amidst swooshing balls and magical spells, the boys build a story of their own, transferring to the beach suddenly. The song culminates under the blinding sun while they dream of playing among the waves.

‘DIMENSION: DILEMMA’ consists of a total of 6 songs that encapsulate the aura of ENHYPEN as the boys embark on a Greek mythology concept. Speaking about the feature of TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s eldest member Yeonjun who is credited for the b-side track ‘Blockbuster’, ENHYPEN member Heesung said, “It was our first time working with another artist since our debut, and it was more exciting and special that he’s our HYBE LABELS senior.”

