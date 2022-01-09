WATCH: ENHYPEN tease explosive and hypnotising choreography in the MV teaser for ‘Blessed-Cursed’

ENHYPEN are all about their cool moves in the new MV teaser for their awaited title track ‘Blessed-Cursed’ from the repackaged album ‘DIMENSION: ANSWER’. In the 21 second teaser, the members were dressed in black baggy pants, blood red shirts and black ties. Embellished with metal accessories, they carry teen angst in a very stylish manner. The MV will be released on January 10.

According to the album distributors Stone Music Entertainment and Genie Music on January 8th, the pre-orders for the first regular repackage 'Dimension: Answer', which will be released on January 10th by ENHYPEN, have exceeded 630,000 copies as of the previous day. This is the number of pre-orders including South Korea and international countries since December 10, 2021. Previously, ENHYPEN recorded 920,000 pre-orders with their 1st full-length album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' in October of last year, and also achieved significant results in pre-orders for the repackage album.

In the new album, after realizing that the world is wrong, ENHYPEN contains the story of finding 'their own answer and method' rather than the one the world suggests. The title track ‘Blessed-Cursed’ also carries a story. When the boys found out that the condition that had been given to them and the world order that they had tried to tame were not Blessed but Cursed, suddenly, nothing mattered as they just wanted to live for themselves.

It is a song that expresses their desperate feeling of understanding themselves and coming up with their own answers and not the ones that the world wants to leave them with.

