WATCH: ENHYPEN teases the upcoming album ‘MANIFESTO: DAY 1’ in the exciting album preview

ENHYPEN posted an album preview of their 3rd mini album 'MANIFESTO: DAY 1' on the HYBE Labels YouTube channel on June 29. The preview video includes the title song 'Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)', 'WALK THE LINE', 'ParadoXXX Invasion', 'TFW (That Feeling When)', 'SHOUT OUT', 'Foreshadow', etc. It contains a total of 6 songs. As some of the songs from various genres were released, anticipation for the new album was heightened even more.

The title song 'Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)' is a ‘Chicago Drill’ genre that is unfamiliar to the domestic K-pop scene. ENHYPEN who realized their vocation declared to the same generation, 'We will move forward first, let's go together' a song that depicts the courageous determination of the boys who decided, 'I will no longer live as others tell me to, but will find the answer on my own'. In particular, the lyrics "Everyone raise their hands" are added over the members' images full of rebellion, leaving a strong impact.

In addition to this, the new album includes 'WALK THE LINE', a hip-hop genre in which the members narrated in three languages, 'ParadoXXX Invasion' with an old school hip-hop sound that gives advice to adults who consider teenagers to be immature, and a soft pop rock genre. 'TFW (That Feeling When)', an alternative rock genre in which member Jake participated in writing the lyrics, and 'SHOUT OUT', a song that takes advantage of the seasons in early summer, is an electronic pop genre that depicts the hopeful appearance of boys advancing to the next chapter. Various genres of songs such as 'Foreshadow' drawn by Law are included.

