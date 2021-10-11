WATCH: EPEX teases the youthful and unique choreography for the latest comeback

EPEX announced the title song 'Do 4 Me' of the 2nd EP 'Bipolar Pt. Prelude of Love' performance video was released. The 15-second performance video begins with Donghyun and Geum's solo part. Then, as Geum and Donghyun moved across the members, EPEX formed a full group and performed extremely well. The album is set to release October 26

In particular, EPEX, who wore a school uniform and showed a unique visual with a bright expression, briefly revealed the choreography tailored to the strong beat, amplifying the curiosity about the stage of the new title song. At the end, the background with a heart shape along with the sound of a cat and the phrase 'COMING SOON 10. 26' appeared, raising expectations for EPEX's comeback. EPEX's new title song 'Do 4 Me' is a punk pop song with a sense of nodding rhythm, expressing the complex emotions and bold confession of a boy who fell in love for the first time.

On September 26th, EPEX dropped a bright, colourful and dazzling group concept photo for the first comeback ‘BIPOLAR PT 2: Prelude of Love’ and we cannot stop admiring the dashing members. The picture takes place in a college dorm with all the members looking relaxed yet handsome. The album is set to release October 26 at 2:30 PM IST and we cannot wait to listen to what they have in store for us!

EPEX is an eight member boy group formed by C9 Entertainment in 2021, consisting of Wish, Geum, Mu, A-Min, Baekseung, Ayden, Yewang and Jeff. The group debuted on June 8, 2021, with their first EP titled ‘Bipolar Pt.1: Prelude of Anxiety’ and the title track ‘Lockdown’.

ALSO READ: SUPER JUNIOR’s Donghae to release digital single featuring NCT Dream’s Jeno on THIS date

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the preview? Let us know in the comments below.