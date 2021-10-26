WATCH: Epik High, GIRIBOY, Sik-K and JUSTHIS own their eccentric personalities in ‘Face ID’ MV

Epik High released the pre-release single 'Face ID' from their 10th regular album 'EPIK HIGH IS HERE 下 (PART 2)' on October 25th, which is a song with the message of recovering the freedom of being themselves after trying to fit in all this while. The explosive rap of GIRIBOY, Sik-K, and JUSTHIS, the featured artists, struck the listeners' hearts.

As the soundtrack and music video was unveiled, the fans responded enthusiastically. Epik High conducted a countdown through YouTube premiere in time for the release of 'Face ID' and actively communicated with fans, and fans who listened to the music video said, "The only thing that comes out is that it's crazy good" and “The music video has an artistic soul”, etc.

In particular, the music video for 'Face ID' stands out in a style that is different from Epik High's existing music videos. Here, Tukutz eccentric group dance part that makes you want to follow it just by looking at it has been revealed through this music video and is stealing the attention of fans. Tukutz, who recently appeared on the MBC entertainment program 'Radio Star' and pointed out BTS member V as a dance rival, perfectly displayed the intense choreography with the choreography team and showed off his dance skills comparable to idols.

In addition, Epik High opened the music video production process that aroused fans' curiosity by releasing the 'Face ID' music video making film through Naver NOW. Tablo said, “After COVID-19, it has become difficult to see each other face to face. That's why I wanted to make a song related to 'face'. It contains a message to say to each other face-to-face whether it is good or bad,” he added, introducing the song ‘Face ID’.

Returning to the pre-release single 'Face ID' ahead of the release of next year's 10th full-length album 'EPIK HIGH IS HERE 下 (PART 2)', Epik High will hold a solo concert 'Epik High Is Here' from December 17th to 19th at Olympic Hall, Olympic Park, Seoul and it will be held to meet with fans at the concert hall for the first time in two years.

