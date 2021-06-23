WATCH: Epik High release soothing preview of Rain Song; Secret featured artist REVEALED

Epik High members are on their way to release their new single Rain Song. Read on to find out.

Artists par excellence and role models, Epik High are one of the few artists that have defined and re-defined Korean hip-hop scene for over two decades now! An alternative hip-hop group from Seoul, Epik High is composed of three members - Tablo, DJ Tukutz and Mithra Jin. Epik High are known for their skillful mastery, deep lyricism and combining different genres and styles of hip hop throughout their career. The trio has released eleven studio albums since their debut in 2003.

A couple of days back, Tablo announced the release of their first-ever digital single, Rain Song in collaboration with an 'undisclosed artist'. Rain Song marks the group's first-ever digital release in their two-decade-long career! Now, in a bid to give fans a twin surprise, Epik High released a brief preview of their forthcoming single, Rain Song. Soothing and melancholic with a hint of nostalgia, Rain Song previews how the rains give us a respite from our regular, everyday lives, as the streets are generously washed in the downpour as catharsis.

You can watch the teaser video below:

That's not all, Epik High unveiled the secret identity of the featured artist and it is none other than Colde! Kim Hee Soo better known as Colde is a singer-songwriter and one half of the indie duo Off On Off. He dabbles in hip-hop and R&B, and rains and R&B is a combination that hardly goes wrong! Rain Song will release on June 29 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

