WATCH: ‘Eternals’ star Ma Dong Seok is back as the captivating fighter in ‘Outlaws 2’ teaser

The launch trailer also announces the exhilarating comeback of Detective Ma Seok Do and foretells an intense and overwhelming spectacle. The appearance of Ma Dong Seok, who returned to the Geumcheon Seo powerful class, not only adds to his pleasure, but also shows an action full of a sense of blow, making him even more curious about the unique action he will unfold.

In particular, the line "If you think you're going to die from being hit, press the bell. I'll let you down" raises expectations for an action catharsis that surpasses the first part. 'Outlaws 2' drew attention by notifying Ma Dong Seok, Choi Gwi Hwa, Heo Dong Won, Ha Jun, and Park Ji Hwan, the members of the Geumcheon Seo gang, who showed the strongest teamwork in the previous ‘Outlaws'. Newly joined actors such as Son Seok Gu gathered in one place.

The action franchise 'Outlaws 2' predicts that the Geumcheon Seo gang, which has become hotter and more powerful after the Garibong sweeping operation in the first part, will carry out an overwhelming-scale crime-fighting operation. The release poster for 'Outlaws 2', which was released along with the opening news on the 5th, shows the overwhelming back of the monster detective Ma Seok-do (Ma Dong-seok) in Geumcheon-seo, and immediately catches the eye. In particular, it contains the visuals of a monster detective who relentlessly subdues criminals with one punch. Here, the words "If you pass through this tunnel, the crime city comes!" harmonizes with a phrase that reminds you of the global move of Ma Dong Seok, who is playing an active role in the MCU's new topical 'The Eternals', as well as adding fun to the story. The anticipation of returning as a sequel to 'Outlaws', which announced the start, further heightens the anticipation.

ALSO READ: WATCH: TREASURE members encounter frightening ghosts in the first teaser for ‘The Mysterious Class’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.