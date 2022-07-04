WATCH: Eunseok, Seunghan and Shohei look gorgeous in the new ‘SM Rookies’ teasers

On July 4, SM Entertainment introduced the three new rookies of the company, Seunghan, Eunseok and Shohei. Each of them pose in luxurious outfits and show off their gorgeous visuals, which proves they are a perfect fit for SM Entertainment. We hope to see their talents soon!

Previously, SM released photos of those who participated in the photo shoot for the fashion magazine WWD Korea summer issue through SM Rookies' official social media handles. According to SM, Seunghan (19) has both dancing and vocal skills, and Eunseok (21) is attractive for his tall height and stature appearance. Shohei (26) is a Japanese idol, known for rapping and DJing skills.

SM Rookies is a kind of pre-debut team that first experiences entertainment activities such as performances or broadcast appearances and then officially debuts through group formation. It is the first time in about four years since Hendry, Yangyang, and Xiaojun in 2018 that a new member of SM Rookies took off the veil.

SM Rookies is a pre-debut training team created by South Korean entertainment agency SM Entertainment in 2013. It was composed of young trainees who had yet to debut in an idol group. It has produced and promoted idol groups such as Red Velvet and NCT. From 2013 to 2018, the team had officially introduced a total of thirty members, with twenty-four of them chosen to debut in the groups Red Velvet (4), NCT and its first four subunits (19), and aespa (1). After informally discontinuing the project by the end of 2018, SM revived the pre-debut team in 2022 and introduced three trainees.

