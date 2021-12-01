Watch: EVERGLOW members transform into fierce & futuristic 'Pirates' in powerful new comeback

EVERGLOW is ready to conquer the world with their new album and we are here to witness their world domination! EVERGLOW has returned with their third mini-album 'Return of the Girl', accompanied by the title track 'Pirate'.

'Pirate' is a celebratory, dynamic and powerful song with an addictive chorus, foot-tapping beats and a killer girl-crush concept that is showcased excellently in the well-produced music video. It has an inventive 'Sci-Fi meets a conventional Hollywood blockbuster' kind of vibe, which is what makes the title track so high-powered, charged and robust. The members look sensuous and cool and their signature powerful performance adds a visual element that makes the viewing and listening experience even more enjoyable.

You can check out the MV below:

One of the hottest Gen 4 girl groups, EVERGLOW is composed of six members- E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha, and Yiren. The beautiful and talented girl group debuted on March 18, 2019, with the single album 'Arrival of Everglow'. EVERGLOW has released three single albums, three extended plays and six singles. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

