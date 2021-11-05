WATCH: EXID’s Hani, LABOUM’s Solbin and more work hard to achieve their dreams in ‘IDOL: The Coup’ preview

‘IDOL: The Coup’ is a drama about idols who have failed to reach stardom and are struggling to let go of their unachieved dreams. The new teaser for Episode 1 focuses on Cotton Candy, a girl group consisting of leader Jenna (EXID’s Hani), Hyunji (LABOUM’s Solbin), Stella (Han So Eun), El (WJSN’s Exy), and ChaeA (Redsquare’s Green), who remain unknown to the public despite being in the sixth year of their career.

The teaser encapsulates the lesser known world of idols- the ones that do not make it despite the amount of effort they put in. The preview begins with Jenna’s voiceover saying that she is a failed idol who dares to endure, with our entire bodies, a generation that only remembers winners. Tensions within the group begin to rise as Hyunji yells out, “How can you die just because you couldn’t do that one thing?” Later, she tearfully tells Jenna, “Tell them to keep all their promises that they would make us famous!” Stressful moments leave all of the members in tears, and Jenna cries on her knees as she asks, “It’s already all over, but why on Earth can’t I let go?”

Cotton Candy made its debut with the company's expectations, but it was a sad situation that it followed the steps of an idol, and then Mars, who debuted after that, became a hit and eventually fell away from the company's interest. Despite leader Jenna's efforts to make the team known, Cotton Candy's future is bleak, and the members finally prepare a very special farewell to their failed dream in order to dream a new dream without any regrets. It is said that their ambitious challenges to break up with their long-standing dreams are unfolding, making them even more curious about their actions.

The production team of 'IDOL: The Coup' said, "I want to convey comfort to the youth who are enduring difficult moments through the appearance of Cotton Candy, who does her best even in the face of bitter failure." JTBC's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Idol: The Coup', where Cotton Candy's confident declaration of failure will unfold, will be broadcast for the first time at 11 pm on November 8.

