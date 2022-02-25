WATCH: EXID’s Solji drops moving MV for ‘Fade away’ from first solo mini album ‘First Letter’

Girl group EXID’s Solji’s first solo mini album is finally here! The leader and main vocalist of EXID, Solji announced the release of ‘First Letter’ on February 14. As of February 25 at 2:30 pm IST, the mini album has officially been released, along with a music video for the title track ‘Fade away’.

Ahead of the release, Solji spoke with media outlets about ‘First Letter’. Reportedly, fellow EXID members, Hani and Jeonghwa, named the title song ‘Fade away’. Solji also shared that the song actually came to her two years ago, but with different lyrics as compared to the final version.

While Solji herself does not appear in it, the music video for ‘Fade away’ follows a young couple who shared a sweet romance while in high school, and meet again as adults after their separation. The track is a ballad that expresses sadness and longing for a person at the end of a season. Watch the music video for Solji’s ‘Fade away’, below:

The mini album comprises a total of six songs: ‘Fade away’ (title track), ‘Pillow’, ‘Beaking Up’, ‘Have a good day’, ‘Fade away (Inst.)’, and ‘Breaking up (Inst.)’. Notably, out of the six tracks in ‘First Letter’, Solji has her name on the credits for ‘Pillow’ as a lyricist for the song.

Solji joined EXID as the leader and the main vocalist of the group in July 2012, however, she was previously active as a member of the ballad duo group 2NB as well as a vocal trainer. Owing to her reputation as a skilled artist, anticipation was high for her first solo mini album.

