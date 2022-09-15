WATCH: EXID sets everything on ‘FIRE’ in the enchanting MV teaser for upcoming release

Previously, EXID presented a real-time broadcast ‘SURPRISE LIVE’ through META. In the broadcast, EXID announced the release of the album 'X' to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their debut. The 'X' means 10 in Greek and is also a symbol of the group name. In addition, the members expressed their love for their fans by adding a special meaning to the collaboration between EXID and their fandom.

On September 15, EXID released the first MV teaser for the upcoming release ‘FIRE’ and they look absolutely gorgeous! With the snippet of the instrumental which had a latin music inspired theme to it with hyper beats. The teaser has us ready and excited for the music video already!

EXID introduced that the album contains a total of three songs, including the title song 'FIRE', tribute song 'LEGGO' for fans, and a song produced by member LE. Here, after showing the point choreography of 'FIRE', they even held an event to contest the name of the choreography with the fans, showing that they were actively communicating with the fans once again. The event will be conducted by commenting, and a signed CD of the new album will be presented to selected individuals.

EXID is a South Korean girl group formed in 2012. The group currently consists of five members: Solji, LE, Hani, Hyelin and Jeonghwa. EXID debuted in February 2012, with the single ‘Whoz That Girl’. Though the album gained some attention, it was not until 2014 that the group unexpectedly gained popularity with the single ‘Up & Down’, which reached number one on the Gaon Singles Chart four months after release due to a fan-recording of a live performance becoming a viral video.

What do you think of the MV teaser? Let us know in the comments below.