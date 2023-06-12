WATCH: EXO members deliver heartbreaking message in sentimental MV for pre-release track Let Me In

On June 12, SM Entertainment released the MV for pre-release track Let Me In and EXO members bring new meaning to pain and heartbreak with the song. The MV shows the members being separated and going through their own issues but someone is always there to keep them in check. The lyrics encourage the listeners to use them as a way to gain comfort and protection from the things in their life that are ruining them. The song’s instrumental is simple with drums, piano and simple beats while their beautiful voices compliment the song even more. It seems EXO is back with meaningful music videos, which the fans love. This song is a ballad with vocals that are reserved and have a dreamy sound. It was first shown off on stage in April at the fan event to mark the 11th anniversary of EXO's debut.

EXO’s upcoming album:

EXO will get back into the game with their seventh regular album EXIST on July tenth. EXIST contains a sum of 9 tracks that will express their feelings about the last few years as a group. Fans are excited about this album, which is EXO's first in about two years after the special album DON'T FIGHT THE FEELING was released in June 2021. Since it is a full-length album, it is the first to be released in three years and eight months. On June 12, EXO released the album's pre-release single Let Me In to fans who had been waiting for it for a long time. EXO is in a situation where Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin are at odds with their agency SM Entertainment over settlement issues. However, they intend to continue with their scheduled comeback schedule.

EXO’s activities:

Recently, EXO uploaded a video to their YouTube channel called ‘Get, Set’ where the members were seen sitting in their dance practice rooms, eating and discussing their comeback. D.O had said that it had been a while for him to be back on stage in front of fans during music broadcasts which Baekhyun agreed to. D.O further said that the song Monster was the last song he was up on stage for since he was serving in the military during DON’T FIGHT THE FEELING. They made promises that if their song wins during music broadcast programs then they will be doing weird things like dancing to songs that are at 2x speed or drinking 500 ml of water in one shot and more. Fans say that they may have grown older but their minds are still in the debut days, which is refreshing.

