WATCH: EXO’s Beakhyun’s OST ‘Is it me?’ for ‘Lovers of the Red Sky’ released

‘Lovers of the Red Sky’ has released the first OST (Original Sound Track) following the premiere of the drama on August 30. Sung by the wonderful Baekhyun of the boy group EXO, it is a heartfelt love story between the two leads played by Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop as their younger selves.

The video sees Kim Yoo Jung carefully running her brush over a paper over the sound of a soft piano as the only female painter of the palace. Ahn Hyo Seop sips from a glass as the scene turns to two children hanging out in a cherry blossom garden. A blind Hong Chun Gi is piggy-backed by Ha Ram. With pretty pink petals falling all around them, Hong Chun Gi’s hands study Ha Ram’s face.

Returning to the heart-fluttering present when the two meet in a palanquin by sheer luck, Baekhyun sings about a painful love story. The many occasions when the two have ended up falling for each other, literally, are played in a loop as a butterfly flows from young Ha Ram’s eyes to Hong Chun Gi’s revealing the story behind the magical return of her eyesight. Now grown up, the two find each other just as precious but stop because of a secret unknown, they rediscover love while Prince Yangmyung (played by Gong Myung) enters their world. Baekhyun wonders, in his soulful voice, who is in Hong Chun Gi’s heart and promises to stay by her side.

Watch the video below.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Here's everything we know about Ahn Hyo Seop & Kim Yoo Jung starrer 'Lovers Of the Red Sky' so far

Did you like the OST? Let us know below.