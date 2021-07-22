WATCH: EXO’s D.O. drops more mood teasers for upcoming solo album

EXO’s D.O. is set to release his first solo album and fans cannot wait for days to pass by quicker. But with each passing day, the artist keeps rewarding the waiting fans with new content. He has now released 2 more teasers for his upcoming release ‘Empathy’. The 2nd and 3rd mood teasers released on the 19 and 22 July respectively have a very calming vibe much like the personality of the singer himself.

The 2nd mood teaser has him dressed in a beige blazer, loose tie, and knee-length pants adding to the sweet aura of the teaser. He is holding some yellow flowers in his hand and starts strolling across the grass field. Soon, D.O. is one with the flowers and smiles while smelling them. Birds chirping and other sounds of nature can be heard in the background. The concept photos released along with the video show him lying in the vast expanse of flowers. Check it out below.

The 3rd teaser is shot in black and white. A sweater-clad D.O walks towards the camera, flowers, the ones from the 2nd mood teaser, in his hands and extends them towards the viewers. The serene background only has the sound of his footsteps echoing while he stares keenly. D.O. then lets out a nervous smile while offering the flowers and the video cuts off abruptly. Check out the 3rd teaser below.

SM Entertainment also let the fans know that the mini-album will have D.O. striking a chord with B-side tracks ‘My Love’ and ‘Dad’. They will touch the hearts of the listeners with his charming vocals and we don’t doubt that they will!

