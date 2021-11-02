WATCH: EXO’s Kai, Lee Seung Gi, Heechul and more compete to win in new reality game show teaser

The released trailer for 'New World' stimulates curiosity from the start with a meaningful narration, “Things there were like a fairy tale,” and the exotic and mysterious new world that looks like something out of a fairy tale book. It is an island where everything you want can happen, but the 6 members who heard the condition that they can continue their affluent island life only by solving missions beyond their imagination provide colorful fun by running and running all over the New World Island to raise money.

Unpredictable situations and reversals that change every day continue, and the members who are on the same side, even when they are on the same side, never hesitate to betray for their own benefit, foretells a pleasant chemistry and brings a lot of laughter. 'New World', which contains the colorful events and reversals experienced by 6 members who are invited to a virtual world where everyone has the opportunity to fully enjoy the life they've been dreaming of, will air two episodes a week for four weeks starting from the 20th. It will be released and will meet viewers around the world with a total of 8 episodes.

Premiering later this month, 'New World' is a simulation game reality program where players find themselves in a dream utopia. At various locations on the utopian island, players will find fantastic playing fields where they can earn game money. After 6 days, the winner of the game will return to the real world with all of his/her game money exchanged into cash.

The released poster draws attention with the appearance of the six members with expressions full of excitement and anticipation, as if reminiscent of the 'new world' they dream of. Here, the dream utopia for the chosen ones, the map of the 'New World' island and the phrase “variety show unfolding in a new world like a fairy tale” raises curiosity about how the romances the members wanted were realized. In addition to this, the items displayed throughout the map further heighten the anticipation for the dynamic adventures and magical stories they will face.

