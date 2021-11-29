WATCH: EXO’s Kai looks absolutely ethereal in the awaited solo comeback MV teaser for ‘Peaches’

SM Entertainment released the first MV teaser for EXO’s Kai’s latest title track ‘Peaches’ and we are already obsessed! The teaser shows Kai waking up in a utopian and ethereal world while looking like a Greek God himself.The MV and album will be released on November 30 at 2:30 pm IST.

Kai's second mini-album 'Peaches', contains a total of 6 songs, including the title song 'Peaches' of the same name. 'To Be Honest' included in this album is an impressive song with a rhythmic main riff, drums, and 808 bass. In addition, 'Blue' is a song of the R&B pop genre in which lo-fi guitar and emotional piano performance are in harmony.

In addition, prior to the release of the new album, Kai sequentially released teaser images and videos transformed into a new concept through EXO's various SNS accounts, gathering topics every day with content that stands out with unique aura and stylish visuals, raising expectations for a comeback. Previously, Kai unveiled many teaser images for ‘Peaches’ and they looked absolutely beautiful! In the teasers, Kai is surrounded by pink water as he poses in a black suit and white train.

Earlier, EXO unveiled the mood sampler for Kai’s latest solo comeback ‘Peaches’ and we are ready to groove to the song. The mood sampler began with Kai in an empty house and his forlorn stare into the empty space gave the viewers goosebumps.

Kai is recognized for his unrivaled performance and stage dominance as a 'world-class performer' through EXO and solo activities, the upgraded performance to be shown with the new song 'Peaches' is also raising expectations.

