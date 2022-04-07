WATCH: EXO’s Suho finds love to be a ‘Hurdle’ in the stylish and eccentric MV

SM Entertainment released the eclectic MV for EXO’s Suho’s second title track ‘Hurdle’. Contrasting the slow placed ballad ‘Grey Suit’, ‘Hurdle’ is an upbeat, vintage rock song that talks about a lingering relationship that seems to be stuck in an unknown space and all he wants to know if they are a ‘thing’. His feelings are deep for her but it seems she has kept many ‘hurdles’. The MV itself is bright, eccentric and edgy. It shows Suho has a bad relationship with his boss who is a condescending and mean person. The hearts, purple suit and yellow accents stand out throughout the video.

‘Grey Suit’ is an emotional ballad that tracks his feelings transitioning from a heartbroken boy to a desperate man. The emo rock feel added flair to the song and the hard hitting lyrics. The lyrics talk about Suho experiencing a loss of colours after the love of his life leaves him and how the two worlds were contrasting and he’d rather be with her than experience the colourless world.

Earlier, SM Entertainment announced on April 5th that 'Grey Suit' topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 33 regions around the world. In addition, this album topped the daily charts in major domestic album charts such as Hanteo Chart and Synnara Record, again showing the high interest in Suho.

Suho is a South Korean singer, songwriter and actor. He is the leader and lead vocalist of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO and its sub-unit EXO-K. He debuted as a soloist on March 30, 2020 with the release of his EP, ‘Self-Portrait’.

