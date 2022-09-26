WATCH: EXO’s D.O. and Lee Se Hee are all about chaos in the third trailer for ‘Bad Prosecutor’

On September 26th, KBS 2TV's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Bad Prosecutor' released a character teaser video where one can see the many unique characters. First, Jin Jung (D.O.) with a cool voice saying, “What do you think of me?” gives anxiety as he runs frantically down the street. Then, Jin Jung with a wooden sword faced Oh Do Hwan (played by Ha Jun) in a confrontation and mercilessly tore the documents and said, “I know that you call me defective. I also know that this place is rotten.”

Moreover, Shin A Ra (Lee Se Hee) with the phrase 'owner of a bold dream, to the first female prosecutor-general', who urged him to calm down by saying, "You're not doing anything strange again," appeared and tried to calm down. To Jin Jung who responds with half-talks, she shouts, “This guy is getting on my nerves.” Lastly, following the truth that “life is not without risk”, the scenes of Shin Ara, Baek Eun Ji, Ko Jung Do, and Lee Cheol Gi are included. Park Jae Kyung (Kim Sang Ho)'s absurd question, "What are these guys?", answered with a smile, "These are friends," raising expectations for calm and chemistry with friends.