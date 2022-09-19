WATCH: EXO’s D.O. and Lee Se Hee are all about vigilante justice in ‘Bad Prosecutor’ teaser

The '2nd teaser' video has been released, foretelling the super-strong prosecutor’s group, in which EXO’s D.O., Lee Se Hee and Ha Jun appeared for the first time. On September 19, KBS released the 2nd teaser which starts with Jin Jung (D.O.), who had his eyes glowing as if he had found something first, showed up as he walked down the hallway of the prosecution office with a determined expression. Then, Jin Jung, who built a bike with brilliant technology, skillfully turns his wooden sword and subdues the steamer with a triumphant smile saying, “From whom? In addition, the phrase 'Not sincere, badly!' is engraved on top of the image of the calm that levitates while holding a wooden sword and slams it relentlessly, raising expectations for a 'bad inspection' calming style punishment.

Afterwards, Shin A Ra (Lee Se Hee) was shocked and bewildered when she said, “How did a guy like you become a prosecutor?” At the prosecutor’s appointment ceremony, Shin Jin Young, who proved that she is a ‘bad prosecutor’ with unique fashion and expression, is like Shin Ara’s question. As if answering, “Is there anything special? She is a talent and a destiny,” she contends. In addition, her calmness hangs someone on the veranda and slaps her in the ass with a bat, saying, “Because I don’t treat people as bad guys. Let's go! To catch the bad guy,” said Oh Do Hwan (Ha Jun), who pointed a gun at me with a cold expression, and gave an unpredictable reversal, creating a cool tension.