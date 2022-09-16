WATCH: EXO’s D.O. and Lee Se Hee butt heads in the latest teaser for the upcoming drama ‘Bad Prosecutor’

The released video contains the beginning of a different prosecutor duo that gives an idea of ​​the relationship between Jin Jung (EXO’s D.O) and Shin A Ra (Lee Se Hee). The video begins with the realization of hearing news reports about a suspicious murder case in which a leading murder suspect was arrested but deliberately not charged. "These bastards keep crossing the line because they pretend they don't know," said Jin Jung, who flashed an angry look in his eyes, and said, "This time, I'll catch you all," and threw the helmet as it is and broke the screen. Afterwards, along with the caption, 'Shake up the legal world,' Shin A Ra's shrill voice resounds over the calm image of her lacquering with a bright smile, saying, "How did a guy like you become a prosecutor?"

In line with the phrase, ‘The emergence of an ecosystem disruptor!’Jin Jung, holding a wooden sword in his hand, smashed and smashed the household items, and spun around as if dancing under the fluttering petals, saying, “Fate is coming. Punishment for all the bad guys. It's my destiny to be a real prosecutor," revealing a special sense of mission. At this time, Shin A Ra, who was walking in, saw the terrible chaos and flagged her, and with a bright expression, she spit out a strong sigh, “What a beautiful girl!” At the end of the video, Shin A Ra bursts with anger, saying, "What the hell are you doing?" and the calm image of naturally sneering at him saying, "I am a prosecutor!". 'Bad Prosecutor' will be releasing on October 5!