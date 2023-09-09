WATCH: EXO’s D.O expresses his deep feelings of love in serene MV for pre-release song I Do

EXO’s D.O’s pre-release song and MV for I Do from his upcoming mini album Anticipation or Expectation on September 8. The MV seems like the sequel to his 2019 song That’s Okay as the animated couple enjoy their time together in various ways. It ends with them getting engaged under the starry night sky and they promise a beautiful life together. The album will be released on September 18th.

EXO’s D.O’s I Do and new mini album:

The pre-release song I Do is a rhythmic, acoustic pop song. The lyrics tell a lovely story about a night when a meteor shower is falling and you want to be with the person you want to be with forever. The song also talks about the hope that the other person will feel the same way. The song has a deeper meaning too as he talks about the many things he wants to do with her, like seeing the meteor shower, going on a vacation together and just loving each other through thick and thin. Expectation contains a sum of 7 songs containing D.O's. beautiful personality, including in the pre-released song I Do. SM Entertainment intends to introduce the comeback with a series of teaser images, highlight medley videos, and title song music video teaser beginning from September 11.

EXO’s D.O’s recent controversy:

In July, EXO’s D.O went to Mapo, Seoul during the group’s comeback activities for Cream Soda. In the indoor waiting room for Music Core, he was caught using an electronic cigarette. In September, the Mapo Public Health Center's Health Department stated that, in accordance with the National Health Promotion Act, office buildings, factories, and other buildings with a total floor area of 1,000 square meters or more are designated as non-smoking areas throughout the facility. Later, a complaint related to this was filed. They are prohibited from using any smoking device in those areas, and if they are caught, they could face a significant fine. He was fined after he and his agency could not prove that the device had no nicotine in it. But in the end, they said that EXO’s D.O has decided to comply in accordance with the law.

