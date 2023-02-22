WATCH: EXO’s D.O, Zico, Crush, Choi Jung Hoon and more enjoy games in first teaser for No Math School Trip

On February 21st, SBS' new variety show, 'No Math School Trip' attracted attention by releasing the first teaser video of EXO's D.O. , Zico, Crush, Choi Jung Hoon, Lee Yong Jin, and Yang Se Chan's game scene. 'Execution' is a romantic, non-mathematical ignorant variety entertainment of six men performing special missions and unusual games in a school trip.

The released teaser video shows the six members enjoying a trance game in a beautiful snowy field, stimulating interest. In the car driving on the snow-covered road, Lee Yong Jin said, "It's really romantic here. If you have time to walk, it's Kiss Kiss Kiss, right?", and the rest of the members said, "I think I'll have all sorts of emotions when I'm walking," and seemed drunk in the beautiful atmosphere.

Here, the happy expressions of the six members who enjoy various games while rolling in the snow along with a copy of 'Six sticky men's romantic school trip without math' draw attention. In particular, their 'entertainment form', which shines even in a short amount of time, foretells a sense of entertainment that is difficult to find anywhere else, raising expectations.

About the show:

SBS's new variety variety show, 'No Math School Trip' is a romantic, ignorant variety show without math, performed by six men performing special missions and unusual games in a school trip. The six members plan to deliver a big smile by carrying out novel missions beyond imagination as well as natural chemistry against the backdrop of snowy Hokkaido, Japan.

In particular, EXO’s D.O, Zico, Crush, and Choi Jung Hoon, excluding Lee Yong Jin and Yang Se Chan, are '32-year-olds of the same age', and this is their first fixed variety challenge. The combination of EXO's main vocalist and actor Do Kyung Soo (D.O.), producer and artist Zico, music powerhouse Crush, and Jannabi Choi Jung Hoon gathered a hot topic. As many hot and fresh faces that have not been seen in variety entertainment have appeared, the curiosity is amplified whether another 'entertainment star' can be born through this 'training'.

