WATCH: EXO’s Kai and SF9’s Taeyang are all about visuals as they dance away during Rover Dance Challenge

On March 20, SF9’s Taeyang took to Instagram to show off his dancing skills to Kai’s Rover alongside the singer himself. This comes after Taeyang’s fans and Kai’s fans coaxed the two to talk to each other and the whole process was seen by both the fandoms. With Taeyang being a die-hard EXO-L and Kai being a relatively shy person, it was absolutely entertaining to see how these two were brought together by their fans.

EXO's KAI's 'Rover - The 3rd Mini Album' topped the Circle Chart (formerly Gaon Chart) weekly retail album chart for the 11th week. 'Rover - The 3rd Mini Album' sold the most at 4pm on March 13th on the day of release during the 11th week's weekly chart aggregation period. Kai's third mini-album, 'Rover-The 3rd Mini Album', released after 1 year and 4 months, contains a total of 6 songs with various atmospheres, including the title song 'Rover' of the same name. Kai's third mini-album 'Rover', released on the 13th, topped the iTunes Top Album Chart in 40 regions around the world, including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Turkey. In addition, this album is receiving enthusiastic responses, such as topping the daily domestic music charts such as Hanteo Chart and Circle Retail Album Chart, as well as topping China's QQ Music digital album sales chart and No. 1 music video chart in Korea. This album includes the title song 'Rover' with a 'wild hip' charm, 'Black Mirror', 'Slidin'', 'Bomba', and 'Say You Love Me'.

Taeyang shared a picture taken with Kai on his social media handles along with a message saying, “It was an honor for senior Kai! On this day, Taeyang Yoo and Kai showed a warm appearance by posing to symbolize each group and fandom. Usually, Taeyang Yoo has consistently referred to EXO's Kai as his 'role model', and when a new song by EXO and Kai is released, he quickly uploads a choreography cover video or wears different clothes to express his affection. At the time, Taeyang said, "I went to the EXO concert yesterday. It was really like 3 hours and 30 minutes and 30 minutes... It was really fun. It's great!" Fans who confirmed Kai and Taeyang's meeting said, "Finally met!", "I'm all happy", "Taeyang is so happy, but he didn't show his face and took a good picture", "I can feel the sincerity when he says he will support me", "Idols are idols. I am a real fan to even get tickets for concerts.”

