Watch: EXO's Kai woos audiences with his easy going charisma & smooth Peach like vocals with new solo track

There is a reason why EXO's talented main dancer and vocalist Kai is such a big hit with fans worldwide! Last month, around the same time, Kai's solo debut track 'Mmmh' hit 100 million views on YouTube. This is the first time that any EXO member has achieved 100 million views with a solo music video. Coincidentally, 'Mmmh' was released on the same date (November 30) last year; so perhaps it can be attributed to divine timing! Kai's greatest strength as an artist is that he firmly recognises his strength and advantages and plays with that, beautifully!

Kai is back with his second mini-album titled 'Peaches', accompanied by the eponymous title track 'Peaches'. A medium-tempo R&B track, 'Peaches' is composed by Wolfgvng, Zach Sorgen, Ryan Jhun, Harold Philippon, and Yoo Young Jin, and the Korean lyrics were written by Kim An Na (ARTiffect). The setting in the MV looks like a stunning landscape of paradise, straight out of a charming sageuk drama. The garden is full of flowers, a waterfall, pretty women and of course Peaches!

'Peaches' is in fact a romantic metaphor that compares the willowy fruit to that of the romantic moments spent with a partner and expresses the feeling of wanting to stay with that person in a place like paradise. The easy-breezy song is pleasing to the ears and Kai's beautiful and fruity vocals and visuals give the song a much-required laid-back charm!

You can watch the MV below:

