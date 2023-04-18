WATCH: EXO’s Sehun and Jo Joon Young fall for Jang Yeo Bin in the latest teaser for All That We Loved

TVING original ‘All That We Loved' has released the main notice that captures the clumsy but passionate 18-year-old youths and unexpected first love.

Teaser:

In the preview video released on April 18th, it starts by showing the chemistry between 'Go Yoo (Oh Sehun)' and 'Go Jun Hee (Jo Joon Young)'. If basketball is their specialty, when Go Yoo, whose hobby is junk food, and Go Joon Hee, who reacts leisurely to his pranks, are making noise, a transfer student named Han So Yeon (played by Jang Yeo Bin), who makes the two 'stop', appears, suggesting a subtle air current between them. do. Soon after, the expression of the two boys with their 'pupils dilated' hints at the feelings of first love that will stir in their hearts, raising expectations for the main story.

All That We Loved:

Meanwhile, Go Joon Hee, who has a problem with her health, receives a kidney transplant from his 'best friend' Go Yoo. After the operation, he senses that mysterious changes are taking place in him. He has a good right hand, great eyesight, fear of birds, basketball, etc. If he is a N pole, he has a unique personality, taste, and even habits that are like an S pole. 'Cellular memory syndrome (cellular memory theory)' has begun. As such a mysterious phenomenon emerges, it is predicted that the love of Go Yoo and Go Joon Hee will also be directed in one direction, and curiosity about the direction their relationship will flow is heightened.

About the drama:

'All That We Loved' is a high-teen romance drama about friendship and love in the beautiful times that everyone has passed through. In 'All We've Loved', which depicts the moments of teenagers as fresh as spring, EXO's Sehun plays the role of Go Yoo, a basketball genius with a healthy energy, and Jo Joon Young plays the role of Go Jun Hee, a chic but dignified studious genius. Jang Yeo Bin will play the role of Han So Yeon, a mysterious transfer student who will stir up excitement in the hearts of the two boys.

