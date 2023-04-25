Watch: EXO's Sehun is back on screen; All That We Loved releases heartwarming trailer ahead of premiere

EXO's Sehun is making a comeback on the small screen with his upcoming high school teenage drama 'All That We Loved.' tvN Asia recently released the trailer of the drama and announced the premiere date, which has fans eagerly anticipating the release.

Trailer that gives a glimpse of the show

TVING's original 'All That We Loved' released the trailer on April 25, giving fans a glimpse of the brotherhood between Jo Hoon Young and the chemistry between Sehun and Jang Yeo Bin. The drama is set to premiere every Saturday, starting from May 6, 2023.

The engaging plot of All That We Loved

The series depicts the strong relationship and genuine love tale of two 18-year-olds who cannot give up love or friendship. The drama explores the novel topic of cellular memory, which proposes that memory is conveyed to organ transplant recipients.

Sehun's role in All That We Loved

Sehun is in charge of the main lead role Go Yoo who is a basketball prodigy and a merit student. Go Yoo is a high school student enrolled in the second year of his studies at Hara High School.

As he ages, Go Yoo experiences a considerable increase in height and gains immense popularity for his basketball skills. However, despite being considered a basketball prodigy, he initially took up the sport solely to increase his height. While he is known for his charming personality and ability to maintain average grades without much effort, Go Yoo finds himself too busy to pursue romantic relationships as he prioritizes his friendship with Joon Hee. Later on, after donating his kidney to Joon Hee, he discovers that he shares a romantic interest with Joon Hee's first love, So Yeon, who also happens to be the school's top student, leading to rivalry due to cellular memory syndrome.

'All That We Loved' is a highly anticipated drama among K-drama fans, especially for those who are fans of Sehun. With a talented cast and a heartwarming storyline, the drama promises to be a hit among audiences. Fans are eagerly waiting for the premiere to see Sehun's captivating performance as Go Yoo.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Moonbin's passing: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Sanha, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu visit memorial site to pen heartfelt letters