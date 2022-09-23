WATCH: EXO’s Xiumin introduces his ‘Brand New’ self in the upbeat and artsy MV teaser

In addition, the 'Brand New' music video is expected to add colorful fun with the conceptual background and story line created under the theme of a gift, Xiumin's colorful styling, and a bright and exciting mood.

The music video teaser video for ' Brand New ', which was released on the 23rd at midnight on YouTube (SMTOWN channel), etc., contains an exciting new song atmosphere and Xiumin's attractive visuals. The title song 'Brand New' is an old school vibe dance song with an addictive hook. The lyrics wittily express the promise to show a new and changed image for the one you love, and the excitement of giving a surprise gift is melted.

Xiumin's first solo album 'Brand New' contains a total of 5 songs in various colors. 'Feedback' included in this album is an up-tempo dance song that harmonizes with a strong synth sound and a danceable beat. Another b-side song 'Dandelion (Love Letter)' is a retro ballad song with a lyrical melody.

In addition, 'Serenity' is a medium-tempo pop song with an impressive atmosphere and hopeful melody. The lyrics of 'Let's go forward again in anticipation of a bright tomorrow' give warm support. On the other hand, Xiumin's first solo album 'Brand New' will be released on various music sites at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on September 26th, and the album will be released on the same day.

Xiumin is a South Korean singer and actor. He is best known as a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO, its sub-group EXO-M and its sub-unit EXO-CBX.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gets an introduction to BTS via ARMY from Kerala

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the MV teaser? Let us know in the comments below.