WATCH: EXO’s Xiumin invites viewers to the dreamy world of ‘Brand New’ in the enticing mood sampler

On September 17, EXO’s Xiumin stars in the mood sampler for the upcoming solo debut ‘Brand New’ and he looks absolutely amazing as he comes across the new world presented in his album. The desert with different kinds of mirages suggest that he will be taking us to a magical world. The tune itself has a dreamy and upbeat theme which is soothing to the ears!

Previously, the schedule poster, which was released through EXO's various social media handles, amplified expectations by containing the album-related content release schedule, such as a mood sampler, teaser image, and a music video teaser video for the title song. This album is Xiumin's first solo album after his debut. It contains a total of 5 songs with various charms, including the title song 'Brand New'. Xiumin's first solo album 'Brand New' will be released on September 26 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on various music sites, and a physical album will be released on the same day.