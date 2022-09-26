WATCH: EXO’s Xiumin stars in the exciting solo debut MV ‘Brand New’

On September 26, Xiumin made his solo debut with ‘Brand New’ which is an old school vibe dance song with an addictive hook. It is a song that wittily expresses the promise to show a different side for the one you love. It gives a thrilling feeling as if giving a surprise gift. The new colours and upbeat feel added a unique sound to the MV. This is truly Xiumin showing a new side with this track!

SM Entertainment, announced on the 21st that NCT's Mark was in charge of featuring and rap making for Xiumin's first solo album, 'How We Do'. 'How We Do' is a new jack swing genre song that combines 90's sensibility and modern sound. Following the song 'Young & Free' released through SM Station in 2017, Mark will once again participate in Xiumin's song for the first time in 5 years. 'Feedback' included in this album is an up-tempo dance song that harmonizes with a strong synth sound and a danceable beat. Another b-side song 'Dandelion (Love Letter)' is a retro ballad song with a lyrical melody.