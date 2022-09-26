WATCH: EXO’s Xiumin stars in the exciting solo debut MV ‘Brand New’
On September 26, Xiumin made his solo debut with ‘Brand New’ which is an old school vibe dance song with an addictive hook. It is a song that wittily expresses the promise to show a different side for the one you love. It gives a thrilling feeling as if giving a surprise gift. The new colours and upbeat feel added a unique sound to the MV. This is truly Xiumin showing a new side with this track!
SM Entertainment, announced on the 21st that NCT's Mark was in charge of featuring and rap making for Xiumin's first solo album, 'How We Do'. 'How We Do' is a new jack swing genre song that combines 90's sensibility and modern sound. Following the song 'Young & Free' released through SM Station in 2017, Mark will once again participate in Xiumin's song for the first time in 5 years. 'Feedback' included in this album is an up-tempo dance song that harmonizes with a strong synth sound and a danceable beat. Another b-side song 'Dandelion (Love Letter)' is a retro ballad song with a lyrical melody.
EXO's Xiumin said at the 'Brand New' online press conference before the album's release that day, "I've been doing individual activities, but it's my first official solo album, so I'm excited and nervous. It will be a turning point for me to grow one step further. I worked hard, so please look forward to it a lot.” This album contains a total of 5 tracks, including the title song 'Brand New'. Xiumin explained, "It is an album that expresses the emotions of the early 1990s and early 2000s, which I loved since I was young, with my unique personality, and one can find various songs that feel nostalgic from the past."