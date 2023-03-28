WATCH: Fan bursts into joyful tears when meeting her favorite idol WayV’s TEN at her workplace

Recently, a fan took to TikTok to share her experience about meeting her idol, WayV’s TEN in her workplace and her reaction was extremely relatable. The video showed her crying as TEN waited for his coffee to be made. She just praised him continuously while TEN tried to calm her down and thank her for loving him and his work.

According to his agency Label V on January 19th, TEN was the first Thai male artist invited to attend the 'Saint Laurent Men's F/W 2023 Show' held at the Bourse de Commerce - Pinot Collection in Paris, France at 9 pm (local time) on January 17th. On this day, TEN showed off his outstanding fashion sense by wearing a black suit with a bold design. In addition, TEN gained a lot of attention on social media just by the news of his participation in Paris Fashion Week, and immediately after the show, he climbed to the top of Weibo's popular search term chart and Twitter's real-time trend. ‘The Riot' is a future house genre song with an intense drop sound that feels heavy energy. The English lyrics, which are compared to a riot, are impressive. In particular, this new song was composed and arranged by Ginjo himself, adding a unique musical sensibility, and Ten and Xiaojun, members of the Chinese special group WayV, participated in the feature, adding to the charm of the song with their unique and powerful vocals. It is expected to attract a lot of attention as it has been further doubled.

SM Entertainment posted a notice through the official fan community, 'Information to fans about WayV Kun's ankle injury'. The agency said, “We inform fans about Kuhn’s ankle injury.” “Kun sprained his ankle during a performance during an overseas schedule and went to the hospital on the morning of the 20th and received treatment.” Next, they explained Kun's current condition after the injury, "I used a wheelchair when moving to the airport to protect the injured part and recover quickly, and there is no major problem with the ankle." SM Entertainment said, "We put Kun's health and safety first, and decided to participate in activities in a way that doesn't overwhelm him." WayV, which Kun is a member of, debuted in 2019 with the release of the digital EP 'The Vision'. WayV includes Xiaojun, Kun, Ten, Winwin, Yangyang, Hendery, and Lucas.

