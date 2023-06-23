WATCH: FANTASY BOYS appoints THIS member as group leader through official ceremony

On June 23, FANTASY BOYS took to YouTube to share the official group leader appointment ceremony and they cheered as they chose Yu Junwon as the leader. He had taken the first ranking in MBC’s survival show Fantasy Boys. He had previously taken part in the &AUDITION– The Howling, HYBE Labels Japan audition program that created the boy group &TEAM.

FANTASY BOYS:

Yu Junwon, Kim Kyurae, Hong Seongmin, Oh Hyuntae, Lee Hanbin, Lingchi, Kang Minseo, Hikari, Soul, Kim Wooseok, Hikaru, and Keidan are the members of FANTASY BOYS. These individuals have demonstrated their abilities, and they intend to continue participating in a variety of activities, such as music broadcasts, talk shows, and concerts. The 'Gesture' performance in the Show! Music Core was spoiled by the group's twelve members. Expectations are growing for the live staging of the new stage of FANTASY BOYS with the release of the choreography of Gesture, which was the killing part, ahead of time. Previously, the group had performed the song on SBS’ Inkigayo, to the surprise of the fans and they are now waiting for the song to come out and see their favorite members on stage in Show! Music Core.

FANTASY BOYS’ activities:

The official poster for the Japanese fan concert, which will take place in Tokyo on July 9, was made available by FANTASY BOYS on June 16. Later, the FANTASY BOYS agency stated that all seats for the Japanese fan concert's first portion were sold out. The fact that FANTASY BOYS are said to have prepared a total of ten stages for this concert only heightens one's curiosity regarding the kind of performance they will deliver. They will not only interact with fans on stage, but they will also perform a fun show with a complete set list for their fans. They intend to bring their fans closer to them at their first concert after demonstrating their visuals, skills, and stage control.

ALSO READ: The Uncanny Counter 2: Yoo In Soo is happy-go-lucky and naive country boy in new fantasy drama stills

Advertisement