WATCH: Former GFRIEND member YERIN makes colourful solo debut with ‘ARIA’

Former GFRIEND member YERIN has officially made her highly anticipated debut as a soloist! On May 18 at 2:30 pm IST, YERIN’s first steps as a soloist began with the release of her brand new mini album ‘ARIA’, along with a music video for the title track of the same name. YERIN’s title song ‘ARIA’ is dance track, that incorporates a cool rhythm with various synth sound drops, completed by YERIN’s refreshing and clear vocals.

The accompanying music video for the title track is a burst of colours, presented through multiple gorgeous sets. A set full of flowers in bloom, previously seen in the teaser for the music video, stands out in particular. Watch the vibrant music video for YERIN’s ‘ARIA’, below:

‘ARIA’ contains a total of five songs, including the title track: ‘Intro : Bloom’, ‘Believer’, ‘LaLaLa’, and ‘Time’. The album as a whole carries the meaning of starting anew, taking on challenges with a fresh reflection of oneself, and creating a world with one’s own colour without paying attention to the surrounding eyes. This meaning particularly stands out in the title song, with lyrics like “It feels unfamiliar while I’m searching for a new me,” and “Erase the appearance that you’ve drawn of me,” among others.

Meanwhile, YERIN also held a showcase to commemorate the release of ‘ARIA’, earlier today. On stage, YERIN shared, “I am very nervous, and I am worried about whether I can perform well without making a mistake, but I am confident, and I will present you with a good performance.”

YERIN debuted in 2015 as a part of the girl group GFRIEND. Following their disbandment last year, ‘ARIA’ marks YERIN’s official debut as a solo artist under her new agency.

