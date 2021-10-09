Watch: Former GFRIEND members SinB, Eunha & Umji release an enchanting visual film as 3 member group 'VIVIZ'

Former GFRIEND members SinB, Eunha and Umji are ready to turn the leaf over and start a new chapter in their lives! On October 6, SinB, Eunha and Umji were announced to have joined Big Planet Made, which recently also recruited former SISTAR member Soyou. Further, the three were also revealed to be re-debuting as a three-person group - 'VIVIZ'.

Big Planet Made shared mesmerising new profile images for the three artists as they posed artfully in definitive black ensembles, glaring in the muted images. Now, they have revealed an enchanting new visual film featuring the three members in all their glory! The members exude powerful girl-crush vibes as they pose in different angles, showcasing their elegant beauty and charisma in the mesmerising monochrome visual film!

You can check out the visual film below:

According to Big Planet Made, the three former GFRIEND members' new group will be called VIVIZ, which is the short version of "VIVId dayZ," with "VIVId" meaning clear and intense, and "dayZ" signifying the days. In addition, their group name is also an abbreviation of each of the members' names, Eunbi (Eunha's real name), SinB, and Umji, which is pronounced as "bibiji" in Korean. With their group name, VIVIZ, Eunha, SinB and Umji show their amazing visuals, raising fans' expectations for the group's future activities.

Also, a brief update on the other 3 GFRIEND members. Yuju has joined Kang Daniel’s KONNECT Entertainment, Kim So Jung (Sowon) went for IOK Company and Yerin is now part of the Sublime Artist Agency catalogue. We cannot wait! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Former GFRIEND’s SinB, Eunha & Umji join Big Planet Made to debut as a 3 member group; Name choices REVEALED

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.