WATCH: Fun banter between Krystal, Jinyoung, and Cha Tae Hyun in the new teaser of ‘Police University’

Fans are already excited to see the new couple, Krystal and Jinyoung act together in the upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama ‘Police University’. KBS 2TV shared another quirky trailer on 23 July, adding to the elation of the awaiting fans. Krystal and Jinyoung’s characters can be seen engaging in fun banter and the frequent appearance of Cha Tae Hyun's character in between has us in splits.

The new teaser shows the three characters, in the setting of the university of police aspirants. A young Kang Sun Ho (Jinyoung’s character) asks his teacher to send him to any university and he would be fine with it. On being asked if he’s ever had a dream, he replies in negative. On the other hand, Oh Kang Hee (Krystal’s character) is a woman of her words and lives in the moment without regret. She wishes to achieve everything that’s possible.

The two meet, making Oh Kang Hee believe that Kang Sun Ho followed her to which he lies about becoming a police officer being his dream. Yoo Dong Man (Cha Tae Hyun’s character) gets off on the wrong foot with Kang Sun Ho letting Kang Sun Ho know that he won’t last in the university and if he sees Kang Sun Ho again, he’ll make his life ‘hell’.

Prior to this teaser, KBS 2TV also shared the official poster of the cast of the show that will be a part of the police schooling institute dressed in their uniforms. The first teaser of ‘Police University’ showed unparalleled chemistry between the three main characters who decide to do an impromptu fashion walk. Yoo Dong Man goes from investigator to a professor, Oh Kang Hee from Judo player to top-student, and finally Kang Sun Ho from a hacker to police aspirant. The three showcase a promising story in the drama that will take the spot of ‘At a Distance, Spring is Green’ on KBS 2TV.

We are very excited for the show, already!

