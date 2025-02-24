WATCH: G-Dragon and Kim Soo Hyun awkwardly introduce themselves to Jung Hae In, Im Siwan and more in Good Day

G-Dragon's new venture Good Day is a unique variety show that features people from various fields, sharing their stories, to inspire the BIGBANG member to create the "Song of the Year". Its second episode features 88-liners from the entertainment industry, Jung Hae In, Im Siwan, Lee Soo Hyuk and more. The episode started with laughter pangs right from the start, with G-Dragon and Kim Soo Hyun's awkward intros.

On the February 23rd episode, G-Dragon displayed an unexpectedly shy demeanor alongside the industry's top actors. The only person who could relate to him was Queen of Tears fame Kim Soo Hyun, who shared his introverted nature. The 1988-born– Jung Hae In, known for his role in Love Next Door, Squid Game 2 fame Im Siwan, Tomorrow's Lee Soo Hyuk and variety show specialist Hwang Kwang Hee were the first ones to arrive on the set.

They were unable to break the ice among them as they looked for a specific concept of the show to act accordingly. Then arrived Kim Soo Hyun who gave a very confident but hilarious intro, talking about his occupation and saying things like "I have seen you all in a lot of places." It lightened up the mood, with Jung Hae In and Im Siwan struggling to hold their laughter as the three of them were not just familiar with each other but also good friends. Kim Soo Hyun even revealed going on trips with Jung Hae In in the episode.

