WATCH: A ‘Game Changer’ for Golden Child in new MV for ‘Ra Pam Pam’

Golden Child is back with a bang, quite literally. The ten-member group is back with a new music video for their song ‘Ra Pam Pam’. On August 2 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), Golden Child made a music comeback with the album ‘GAME CHANGER’ consisting of 11 songs. Right on topic with their teaser for the title track, a spectacular video accompanied the song and we are left wanting for more.

Starting with a galactic view of the earth, followed by an explosion into barren lands that are left after a tsunami that came about due to man-made disasters. ‘Project: Aether’ as revealed in the teaser for the track, showed the startling imagery of a sad reality that remained after the world was brought to its knees. Following the same storyline, Golden Child can be seen hiding among spaceships, doing everything to save themselves.

Watch the video below.

Amidst sand storms, wearing protective masks, the boys run to save their lives with fellow inhabitants of their new reality. Abandoned rooms and collapsing teammates around them, the boys hunt for a solution while fighting armed men shooting bullets at them.

In the end, through all the difficult times, Golden Child members find their way out, into a better world that can keep them alive and living. The entire video gives an adrenaline rush from start to end, goes on to prove the amazing directing and acting that went in to create it. The members of the group deserve applause for their successful attempt at making this masterpiece that we are sure will leave an impact for days to come.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the video? Let us know below.