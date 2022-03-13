WATCH: (G)I-DLE are all about their carefree attitude in the MV teaser for ‘TOMBOY’

On March 12th, the second music video teaser video for the title song 'TOMBOY' of the first regular album 'I NEVER DIE' was released. The second music video teaser that was released showed (G)I-DLE performing in a background with intense red and black colors, and five people filled the screen and caught the eye with their unique presence.

The title song 'TOMBOY' is a song that fully reveals (G)I-dle's unique, confident attitude, and is receiving high expectations from global fans with its unconventional visual transformation and bold styling. The 1st full-length album 'I NEVER DIE' is Soyeon's self-composed title song 'TOMBOY', 'Don't Stop', 'VILLAIN DIES', 'MY BAG' (My Bag), 'TOMBOY (CD Only)' )', Minnie's self-composed songs 'ALREADY', 'ESCAPE', Yuqi's self-composed songs 'POLAROID', and 'LIAR' (Liar). It is expected that (G)I-DLE's names will be added to make the album more meaningful.

(G)I-DLE recorded their unrivaled presence in the domestic and foreign music market by breaking their own best records, such as climbing to the top of iTunes album charts in 52 regions around the world at the same time as the release of 'Flame' last year. Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE will make a comeback on March 14th with their 1st full album 'I NEVER DIE’.

(G)I-DLE consists of five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. Originally a six-piece, Soojin departed from the group on August 14, 2021. The group debuted on May 2, 2018, with the single ‘Latata’ from their first extended play ‘I Am’. On July 31, 2019, the group debuted in Japan under U-Cube with ‘Latata’. In 2018, the group was dubbed the ‘monster rookies’ of the year and have been considered one of the most successful South Korean girl groups that do not hail from the "big three" record labels.

ALSO READ: BTS & Coldplay’s My Universe to appear as OST in Cole Sprouse & Lana Condor's ‘Moonshot’; Goes gold in the UK

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the MV teaser? Let us know in the comments below.