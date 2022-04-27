WATCH: (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon takes an elegant step forward in solo debut MV for ‘Drive’

Girl group (G)I-DLE’s main vocalist Miyeon has finally made her much-awaited debut as a solo artist, with her first solo mini album ‘MY’! Containing a total of six songs, ‘MY’ greeted listeners on April 27 at 2.30 pm IST, along with an accompanying music video for the title track ‘Drive’.

‘MY’ carries the dual meaning of being an abbreviation of Miyeon’s name, as well as “I”. The title song, ‘Drive’, highlights Miyeon’s clear and refreshing vocal quality, creating an emotional atmosphere with its guitar-based sound. The music video itself has a dreamy vibe, that suits the song perfectly.

Watch (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon take an elegant step forward as a solo artist in the aesthetic music video for ‘Drive’, below:

In an offline press conference prior to the release of ‘MY’, Miyeon shared that ‘Drive’ contains the message of keeping one’s own colours, and going straight ahead unwaveringly. According to Miyeon, this message is both, her pledge as a solo artist, as well as a message of support to listeners at her new starting point. Miyeon also shared, "When I thought about what I wanted to do when I had first been preparing to become a singer, this album was born. I hope it will become music that you can listen to comfortably and enjoyably, and in the future, I also want to become a singer who can comfort you."

Meanwhile, alongside ‘Drive’, ‘MY’ contains five other songs: ‘Rose’, ‘Softly’, ‘TE AMO’, ‘Charging’ (with JUNNY), and ‘Rain’.

Congratulations to Miyeon on her official debut as a soloist!

