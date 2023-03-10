WATCH: (G)I-DLE’s Minnie and Anne-Marie sound amazing together in the collaboration MV Expectations

Pop star Anne-Marie and group (G)I-DLE member Minnie show off a special collaboration. Anne-Marie and Minnie's collaboration track 'Expectations' was released on March 9th.

'Expectations' is a song that expresses 'me' who lives the present life boldly without being bound by the gaze and expectations of others. It contains the message of 'my own path pioneered by me who does not exist'. Along with the frank and confident lyrics, Anne-Marie and Minnie's powerful yet soft vocals are another point of appreciation. The two, who have usually embraced the public's ears sweetly with delicate and rapid control, once again target the tastes of former listeners through this song. In some of the lyrics released through the lyric video on the 6th, Anne-Marie and Minnie predicted a bold story. "I don't need your expectations", "Happiness can not be bought". As Anne-Marie and Minnie, who cannot be free from the eyes of many people around them as stars loved by the global community, the two's 'Expectations' is expected to reveal a deeper sincerity.

Anne-Marie and Minnie:

In particular, Anne-Marie and Minnie foreshadowed the charm of cider from some of the previously released sound sources and lyrics. It is expected to give listeners the power to change the direction of their thoughts so that they can live an independent life. Here, the two are expected to not only gain sympathy from the public with a bold message, but also create a positive synergistic effect. Even after the release of 'Expectation', the two plan to entertain the eyes and ears of global fans with various promotional contents.

Anne-Marie, who has shown sweet and sweet vocals in '2002' and the collaboration single '_WORLD (Feat. Anne-Marie)' with the group SEVENTEEN, and Minnie, who has proven her skills through various stages as the main vocalist of (G)I-DLE. Because of this, attention is focused on the beautiful harmony of the two vocal geniuses. It is no exaggeration to say that they personified high-teens, and Anne-Marie and Minnie showed off their stylishness as 'teen stars' themselves. The two, who have already shown a kitsch and freewheeling chemistry from the previously released TikTok video along with lovely visuals, not only express their own high-teen originality through 'Expectations', but also anticipate auditory and visual fun.

ALSO READ: BTS, Jungkook, SEVENTEEN, IVE, Kep1er and VERIVERY emerge as winners at the 37th Japan Gold Disc Awards

Advertisement