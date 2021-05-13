WATCH: GIDLE's Yuqi shows her fighting spirit and emerges as a Giant in her debut solo album's title track

Check out the music video and what the songs portrays, here!

ReVeluvs, the time you’ve waited for is finally here! (G)I-DLE Yuqi’s solo album titled ‘A Page’ was released today on May 13 and it’s beautiful, to say the very least. Even though the promotions for the solo album started and ended pretty soon, which does have some fans upset. Yuqi is also the second (G)I-DLE member to venture solo after Wendy, which made fans extremely curious to know what kind of stuff the singer would put out.

The album ‘A Page’ consists of two title tracks called ‘Giant’ and ‘Bonnie & Clyde’. The music video for the former was released today and is already making waves! ‘Giant’ also holds a special place as it’s co-composed and co-written by Yuqi herself. Leaning heavily towards the soft rock genre, this track is all about growth.

To start, the visuals consist of flowing illustrations, presenting a deep, earthy colour palette. The visual story is an apt representation of the meaningful lyrics in this track. In the MV, we see a young girl with a handheld mirror, using it to look and be true to her inner self. Then, she is shown constantly being disturbed, getting broken down by the relentlessly negative behaviour of the people around her. Soon her mirror fractures, and she gets lost in the maelstrom of negativity and unhappiness. Eventually, a bright firefly finds her and repairs her mirror, healing her soul. The girl stands up strong and impervious to the arrows attacking her and steps forward uninjured. Before she is the dawn of new life, she’s standing up like ‘Giant’ and Is not going to fall again.

As for the lyrics, Yuqi talks about her fighting spirit and how no matter how many times she's brought her to knees or pinned against the walls, she gets right back up. But every time she gets up, she'll be better, bigger, and stronger. With a track that speaks this way about growth and survival, Yuqi's clear and deep vocals make the song a perfect motivation booster.

