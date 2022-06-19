WATCH: Girls’ Generation members recreate a famous movie scene in teaser for reality series ‘Soshi Tamtam’

JTBC's 'Soshi Tamtam', which will be aired for the first time on July 5, is a program in which Girls' Generation, a group with a charm, tries to 'explore' the colorful entertainment world. The members plan to experience content in various formats, such as reality, game shows, and documentaries. The first teaser video for 'Sosi Tamtam', released on June 17, parodied the fight scene of the movie 'Sunny'.

Girls' Generation, appearing in the show saying, "Hey Girls' Generation", catches the eye with a variety of retro styling.Then, they said, "Yes, we are Girls' Generation," and showed off their majestic appearance. The members, who were taking unique poses, become aware of the reality, and they even suspect the camera, saying, "Wow, it's difficult" and "It's too shriveled", causing laughter.

Girls' Generation is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment. The group is composed of eight members: Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun. Originally a nine-piece ensemble, Jessica departed from the group in September 2014. Among the prominent South Korean figures and most popular K-pop groups worldwide, Girls' Generation has earned numerous accolades and the honorific nickname ‘The Nation's Girl Group’ in their home country.

Girls' Generation debuted on August 5, 2007, with the single ‘Into the New World’ from their eponymous Korean album. The group rose to fame in 2009 with the single ‘Gee’, which claimed the top spot on KBS's ‘Music Bank’ for a record-breaking nine consecutive weeks and was Melon's most popular song of the 2000s decade.

